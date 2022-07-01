Abstract

We aimed to determine how the properties of social networks relate to resilient-related status. This cross-sectional study used baseline data from the Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disease Etiology Research Center cohort and included 11,132 participants. Ego-centric social network size and intimacy were used to reflect social network properties. Resilient-related status was operationally defined based on the participant's response to the Life Experience Survey and the Back Depression Inventory Ⅱ. Participants were categorized into three groups: reference (no negative life event; no depression), resilient (with negative life event; but no depression), and depression (no/with negative life event; with depression). Multinomial logistic regression models were used to estimate the association of social networks on the resilient-related status after adjusting for all covariates. Social network size was positively associated with the resilient group for both sex (male: OR = 1.01 [95% CI = 0.96 to 1.05], female: OR = 1.07 [95% CI = 1.03 to 1.11]), whereas intimacy showed a negative association (male: OR = 0.91 [95% CI = 0.82 to 1.01], female: OR = 0.84 [95% CI = 0.76 to 0.92]). Additionally, as each social network property increased, the likelihood of being categorized as belonging to the depression group decreased, regardless of age and sex.

