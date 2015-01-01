Abstract

Falls (including fall on same level and fall to a lower level) are frequent medical accidents among hospitalized patients. We investigated the status of falls in our hospital, aiming to verify the usefulness of a fall risk assessment sheet and identify the risk factors of falls. 5219 patients who were admitted to the general wards of our hospital between April 2016 and March 2019 were studied. Patient background data and the result of risk assessment based on a fall risk assessment score sheet at admission were registered. The frequency and location of falls during hospitalization, and the impact on patients were investigated. Risk factors for falls were analyzed based on the assessment results at admission. 218 falls occurred during hospitalization in 152 of 5219 patients (2.9%). The most common location of falls was bedside (68%). Falls occurred at night in 28%. The impact of falls was level 1 in 18 patients, level 2 in 117, level 3a in 11, and level 3b in 6 (all had head injuries, and one had concurrent fracture). Fall rate was 1.1% (41/3791 patients) at risk level I, 6.8% (91/1335 patients) at level II, and 21.5% (20/93 patients) at level III. Multiple logistic regression analysis identified age, history of fall, tendency to act without pressing nurse call button, unstable gait, unstable when standing, and use of narcotic as risk factors of falls. The incidence of falls at our hospital was lower compared to previous reports, and fall risk assessment was useful overall.

