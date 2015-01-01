Abstract

Since suicide is one of the major health problems worldwide, the goal of the present study is to develop a psychometrically sound suicide risk screening tool named Suicide Screening Questionnaire- Self-Rating (SSQ-SR) to quantify the risk of suicidal behavior. The development process includes item generation, item revision and refinement, and validation. A total sample of 2,238 adults in South Korea was used for analysis. The results of factor analysis showed that the SSQ-SR, containing 25 items, supported a three-factor model: "Situational factors," "Negative self-perceptions and mental health factors," and "Suicidal thoughts and behaviors." Also, SSQ-SR showed satisfying internal consistency, concurrent validity and discriminant validity. Lastly, the results of ROC analysis showed a cut-off point of 33.5 for the low-risk group and 36.5 for the high-risk group. Considering these results, the current results demonstrate the SSQ-SR is a valid scale and therefore can contribute to future suicide-related studies and prevention.

