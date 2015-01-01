Abstract

OBJECTIVE To evaluate the epidemiologic profile, the time until care, and the type of conduct taken regarding patients who are victims of accidents with circular saws and their resulting injuries, and to make a comparison with the literature.



METHODS A cross-sectional descriptive study reviewing the medical records of patients cared for from April to December 2018, analyzing age, gender, injured side, affected fingers, month and time of the accident, type of injuries, procedures performed in the emergency room, time elapsed between trauma and admission to the operating room, and reapproach during hospitalization.



RESULTS A total of 54 male patients aged between 15 and 72 years were care for. The left side was more affected, and the most frequent type of lesion involved the thumb, which had to be amputated in many cases. In total, 23 patients underwent reimplantation, 3 of which were macroreimplantations. Regarding the time of trauma, 26 cases occurred between noon and 4 p.m., and the time elapsed between the accident and the admission to the operating room was ≥ 6 hours in 84% of the patients.



CONCLUSION Circular saw lesions are predominantly severe, with a potential for leaving permanent sequelae, and they affect mainly the thumb. The characterization of the type of injury and the initial care conditions obtained in the present study may contribute to the policy of prevention and care of patients who are victims of circular saw injuries. Level of Evidence IV; Case Series.

