SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Faccioni ALC, Kurebayashi L, Anjos KCD, Rezende MR. Rev Bras Ortop (Sao Paulo) 2022; 57(4): 629-635.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Sociedade Brasileira de Ortopedia e Traumatologia)

DOI

10.1055/s-0041-1729940

PMID

35966440

PMCID

PMC9365480

Abstract

OBJECTIVE  To evaluate the epidemiologic profile, the time until care, and the type of conduct taken regarding patients who are victims of accidents with circular saws and their resulting injuries, and to make a comparison with the literature.

METHODS  A cross-sectional descriptive study reviewing the medical records of patients cared for from April to December 2018, analyzing age, gender, injured side, affected fingers, month and time of the accident, type of injuries, procedures performed in the emergency room, time elapsed between trauma and admission to the operating room, and reapproach during hospitalization.

RESULTS A total of 54 male patients aged between 15 and 72 years were care for. The left side was more affected, and the most frequent type of lesion involved the thumb, which had to be amputated in many cases. In total, 23 patients underwent reimplantation, 3 of which were macroreimplantations. Regarding the time of trauma, 26 cases occurred between noon and 4 p.m., and the time elapsed between the accident and the admission to the operating room was ≥ 6 hours in 84% of the patients.

CONCLUSION  Circular saw lesions are predominantly severe, with a potential for leaving permanent sequelae, and they affect mainly the thumb. The characterization of the type of injury and the initial care conditions obtained in the present study may contribute to the policy of prevention and care of patients who are victims of circular saw injuries. Level of Evidence IV; Case Series.


Language: en

Keywords

accidents; hand injuries/epidemiology; hand injuries/etiology; hand injuries/prevention and control

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print