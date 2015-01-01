Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Adolescent time use in recent cohorts is distinguished by large-scale changes, including shifts in parental monitoring, supervision, and adolescent activity patterns, that together may provide a more complete perspective on changing patterns of mental health than can be captured by single risk factors.



METHODS: To determine whether patterns of adolescent time use explain recent increases in depressive and other internalizing symptoms, we first conducted latent profile analyses of 465,839 adolescents, grades 8/10, from annual, cross-sectional Monitoring the Future surveys, years:1991-2019, using twenty-one variables (e.g., frequency of attending parties) to identify groups based on patterns of time use. Most of the sample was female (51.0%), non-Hispanic white (58.8%), and in grade 8 (52.2%); mean age: 14.60 years (95% CI: 14.57, 14.64). We subsequently examined differences in depressive and other internalizing symptoms between these time use groups over time with survey-weighted logistic regressions producing odds ratios.



RESULTS: Analyses derived six groups: part time workers, full time workers, and four groups based on levels of social activities (Low, medium, and high levels, with "High Social" split between those engaged in sports, academics, and community service and those who were not). Internalizing symptoms were predicted by lower socialization, low engagement in activities like sports, academics, and community service, and time spent at a paid job. Adolescents decreasingly engaged in social activities over time, though shifts in time use patterns did not account for much of the overall increase in depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Shifts in adolescent time use do not explain increases in depressive and other internalizing symptoms, which increased across different patterns of time use. Levels of internalizing symptoms were highest among those with low socialization, low recreational engagement, and those working substantial hours. Encouraging socialization, engagement in recreational activities, and providing mental health resources for isolated adolescents may reduce internalizing symptom trends.

Language: en