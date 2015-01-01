Abstract

People with a mental disorder have a higher risk of suicidal behavior. Little research has examined the role of childhood trauma in suicide behavior, and even fewer studies have assessed the specific relevance of subtypes of childhood trauma and suicidal behavior in first-episode psychosis (FEP). The aims of the present study were: 1) to compare suicide behavior between FEP and HC; 2) to study the relationship between the five types of ChT and suicide risk in FEP controlling for confounding sociodemographic, clinical, and psychosocial variables. 95 patients diagnosed with FEP and 92 healthy control (HC) were recruited as a part of the PROFEP study. ChT was evaluated using The Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form (CTQ) and suicide behavior through The Suicide Risk Scale of Plutchik (SRSP). Our results showed that patients with FEP presented more suicide behavior (ideation, attempt, and suicide risk) than HC. Emotional abuse was the most relevant type of ChT in suicide ideation and suicide risk. After controlling for other relevant variables, perceived stress seemed to play an important role in suicide ideations, suicide attempt, and suicide risk. The results highlight the importance of assessing and considering in the clinical practice ChT and the perceived stress.

Language: en