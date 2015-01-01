Abstract

This study compares the psychological profile of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and individuals living in host communities in the war-affected setting. We conducted a cross-sectional survey from October-November 2019. Subjects were recruited from six IDPs camps and the surrounding host communities within the metropolis of Maiduguri, Nigeria by convenience sampling. Data were collected using the Hausa version of Depression Anxiety Stress Scale-21, and analysed by logistic regression using adjusted odds ratio (AOR) at 95% Confidence Interval (CI). A total of 562 subjects were recruited. Living in IDP camp was the most significantly predictor of depression, anxiety, and stress. The common predictors were living in an IDP camp, and marital status (separated). Aged 18-29years was a protective factor compared to those ≥50years. Living in IDP camps, separated from partners, lack of education and pre-conflict employment were significant predictors of depression, anxiety and stress.

