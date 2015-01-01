Abstract

Low vitamin D levels have been implicated in postpartum depressive disorders (PPD). Our study aimed to demonstrate the association of Vitamin D Binding Protein (VDBP) genetic variants rs7041 and rs4588 with susceptibility to PPD and to investigate their possible relationship with serum vitamin D and VDBP levels in Indian women with PPD. A cross-sectional study involved 330 cases and 330 controls. Depressive symptoms were assessed using Edinburg Postnatal Depression Scale. Genotyping of SNPs was done by Taqman 5'allelic discrimination assay. Estimation of serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH) D] and VDBP levels were done by ELISA. Serum total, free and bioavailable 25(OH) D levels were significantly lower in cases compared to controls, with similar levels of VDBP between the two groups. The study results showed that the VDBP rs4588 variant genotype AA was significantly associated with lower circulating levels of total 25(OH) D in cases. Also, the VDBP rs7041 variant TT genotype demonstrated significantly lower levels of total, free and bioavailable 25(OH) D levels in controls. However, VDBP rs7041 and rs4588 variants were not associated with PPD susceptibility. Also, VDBP haplotypes showed no association with PPD susceptibility. Our results demonstrated that VDBP polymorphisms rs4588 and rs7041 and their haplotypes are not associated with PPD susceptibility in the South Indian population. However, vitamin D levels were found to be influenced by the risk genotypes of VDBP SNPs rs4588 and rs7041.

Language: en