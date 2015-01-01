|
Zhang Q, Gao JY. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2022; 31(1): 83-101.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
In this study, we examined three age groups of male and female Chinese children (6, 10 and 12 year olds; N = 180) that were randomly assigned to one of three conditions: Same sex avatar violent game (SSAVG), opposite sex avatar violent game (OSAVG), or a neutral game. Their aggressive behavior and aggressive motivation were then measured by Competitive Reaction Time Task (CRTT) and CRTT Motivation Questionnaire.
aggressive behavior; opposite sex avatar; same sex avatar; Violent video games