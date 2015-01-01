Abstract

In this study, we examined three age groups of male and female Chinese children (6, 10 and 12 year olds; N = 180) that were randomly assigned to one of three conditions: Same sex avatar violent game (SSAVG), opposite sex avatar violent game (OSAVG), or a neutral game. Their aggressive behavior and aggressive motivation were then measured by Competitive Reaction Time Task (CRTT) and CRTT Motivation Questionnaire.



RESULTS indicated that brief exposure to SSAVG was more likely to trigger higher aggressive behavior than OSAVG or a neutral game. Female students using same sex avatars were more aggressive than male students and 6-year-olds specifically were the most aggressive. Mediational analyses suggested that the SSAVG effect on aggression was not mediated by instrumental motivation, but was partially mediated by aggressive motivation and revenge motivation. These findings align with studies done using female students in the United States and suggest that female students and perhaps younger children should be target groups in programs used to address aggression in children.

