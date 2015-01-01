SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu C, Liu Z, Yuan G. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2022; 31(1): 121-132.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10926771.2021.1876197

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The purpose of this study was to examine the mediational role of mindfulness in the linkage between cyberbullying victimization and depression and anxiety among Chinese adolescents in longitudinal data. A total of 1274 Chinese high school students completed the measures at Time 1 (T1) and Time 2 (T2). Adolescents' self-reports of cyberbullying victimization, mindfulness, depression, and anxiety were used in the analyses. The results showed that our model fit the data well and revealed that mindfulness partially mediated the relationship between cyberbullying victimization and depression and anxiety. This study highlights the potential key role of mindfulness in the relationship between the experience of being cyberbullied with both depressive and anxious symptoms.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; anxiety; Cyberbullying victimization; depression; mindfulness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print