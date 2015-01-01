Abstract

Approximately 56 to 84% of college students report having experienced at least one lifetime traumatic or adverse life event. However, little is known about trauma exposure among Latina college students and the association of cognitive vulnerabilities to Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) symptoms among this population. Therefore, the purpose of the study was to: (a) explore the traumatic events experienced by 436 Latina college women, and (b) examine the unique contribution of intolerance of uncertainty (IU) and its two subscales (prospective and inhibitory IU) to PTSD-5 symptom severity among the 263 (76%) trauma-exposed Latina college women in the sample. Most frequently reported trauma events included interpersonal bullying and ridicule, attempted sexual assault, traumatic bereavement, and life-threatening accident or natural disaster. As expected, when controlling for college stress and anxiety sensitivity: (a) IU scores were associated with overall PTSD symptom severity and with two of the four PTSD-5 cluster symptoms, arousal/reactivity, and negative alteration in cognition/mood, and (b) IU was not associated with the PTSD-5 intrusion cluster symptoms' severity. Inconsistent with expectations, IU was not uniquely associated with the avoidance of PTSD-5 cluster symptoms. Paralysis in the face of uncertainty (inhibitory IU) was more strongly related to PTSD symptom severity than concerns regarding anticipated uncertainty (prospective IU).



RESULTS suggest that IU is a transdiagnostic cognitive vulnerability that plays a unique role in relation to PTSD symptom severity among trauma exposed Latina college women. Therefore, interventions to ameliorate IU could complement established psychological and pharmacological PTSD treatments with this population.

