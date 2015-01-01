|
Lachapelle M, Fernet M, Hébert M, Guyon R. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2022; 31(5): 589-608.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
The use of technology as a communication tool among youth has fostered opportunities for harassment, stalking or pressuring in romantic relationships. There is a paucity of studies exploring the links between childhood victimization experiences and cyber dating violence (DV) and how youth positively adapt to such experiences. This mixed methods study documents the effects of individual, familial, and social risks associated with cyber DV while exploring strenghts and protective factors in victimized youth's narratives. A sample of 332 heterosexual youths and emerging adults (mean age 19.9 years) completed a survey exploring romantic and sexual trajectories and 16 participants reporting cyber victimization participated in semi-structured interviews.
child maltreatment; cyber victimization; Dating violence; resilience; risk factors; romantic relationship; social support; youth