Citation
Kim J, Macy RJ, Wretman CJ. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2022; 31(5): 609-627.





Abstract
Dating violence is a prevalent problem among college-aged couples. Empirical studies based on social learning theory have found a strong relationship between early exposure to violence and violent behaviors in later life. However, researchers have not fully examined which contexts exacerbate the potential risk of violence perpetration among individuals who have experienced violence. The purpose of the present study was to examine whether pro-violence messages received in childhood moderate the effect of early exposure to violence on acceptance of violence and dating violence perpetration. The current study used a sample of U.S. college students (N = 3,302) using cross-sectional data from the International Dating Violence Study (2001- 2006).

Keywords
acceptance of violence; college students; dating violence; Exposure to violence; pro-violence messages