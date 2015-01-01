|
Yalch MM, Lannert BK, Levendosky AA. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2022; 31(5): 628-645.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a common problem for young adult women and is associated with symptoms of depression. However, not all women who experience IPV exhibit depressive symptoms. Research suggests that one factor that influences women's degree of depressive symptoms in the aftermath of IPV is personality, but different studies have emphasized different aspects of personality (e.g., affective vs. interpersonal). The Five-Factor Model of personality (FFM) provides a framework for integrating different models of personality traits, although research on FFM traits in the context of IPV has thus far been limited. In this study, we examine the main and moderating effects of FFM traits on the association between IPV and depressive symptoms in a sample of young adult women (N = 565) using a Bayesian approach to multiple regression.
Dating violence; depression; five-Factor Model; personality traits; resilience