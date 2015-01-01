Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a common problem for young adult women and is associated with symptoms of depression. However, not all women who experience IPV exhibit depressive symptoms. Research suggests that one factor that influences women's degree of depressive symptoms in the aftermath of IPV is personality, but different studies have emphasized different aspects of personality (e.g., affective vs. interpersonal). The Five-Factor Model of personality (FFM) provides a framework for integrating different models of personality traits, although research on FFM traits in the context of IPV has thus far been limited. In this study, we examine the main and moderating effects of FFM traits on the association between IPV and depressive symptoms in a sample of young adult women (N = 565) using a Bayesian approach to multiple regression.



RESULTS suggested strong effects of two of the five FFM traits: Neuroticism exacerbated and Extraversion buffered the effect of IPV on depressive symptoms. These findings contribute to our understanding of vulnerability and resilience to women's mental health in the context of IPV and provide directions for future research and clinical intervention.

