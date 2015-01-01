SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lee Rasmussen LA, Fagundes M. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2022; 31(6): 734-752.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10926771.2021.1983682

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The authors explored possible utility of the Youth Needs and Progress Scale (YNPS) with individuals ages 18 to 25 with sexually abusive behavior. Several concerns arose when attempting to use the YNPS with three subjects in the first author's 15-year, 1-month longitudinal recidivism study, which had followed adolescents adjudicated for sex offenses after they transitioned to adulthood. The authors followed the instructions in the YNPS User Guide but were unable to apply the YNPS given conflicting information about the data needed. Significant limitations were identified in the YNPS related to individuals ages 18 to 25 with sexually abusive behavior: (a) absence of a literature review or empirical support for using the tool with this age group; (b) limited use for youth in correctional settings where available data are primarily judicially based and lack sufficient information about direct clinical services; and (c) cumbersome and time-consuming rating process.


Language: en

Keywords

juvenile sex offenders; MEGA♪; Risk assessment; YNPS

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print