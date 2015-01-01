Abstract

The authors explored possible utility of the Youth Needs and Progress Scale (YNPS) with individuals ages 18 to 25 with sexually abusive behavior. Several concerns arose when attempting to use the YNPS with three subjects in the first author's 15-year, 1-month longitudinal recidivism study, which had followed adolescents adjudicated for sex offenses after they transitioned to adulthood. The authors followed the instructions in the YNPS User Guide but were unable to apply the YNPS given conflicting information about the data needed. Significant limitations were identified in the YNPS related to individuals ages 18 to 25 with sexually abusive behavior: (a) absence of a literature review or empirical support for using the tool with this age group; (b) limited use for youth in correctional settings where available data are primarily judicially based and lack sufficient information about direct clinical services; and (c) cumbersome and time-consuming rating process.

