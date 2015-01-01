Abstract

A wealth of research has consistently identified two distinct callous unemotional (CU) variants that differ on etiological mechanisms. While the first variant has been posited to represent a genetically predisposed difference in lower emotional arousal, the secondary variant demonstrates overlap with trauma-related symptomatology. Limited research has examined whether these CU variants differ based on child maltreatment subtypes or whether symptom profiles for CU variants differ by male-identified and female-identified participants. We aimed to replicate findings that individuals in the secondary CU group demonstrate higher PTSS. In an undergraduate sample of youth ages 18 to 24 (N = 546; 55.5% female), the present study examined whether CU variants could be identified utilizing latent profile analysis including CU trait clusters (i.e., callousness, uncaring, unemotional), anxiety, and child maltreatment subtypes. We identified unique symptom profiles by male-identified and female-identified gender. CU variant groups were differentiated based on the severity of child maltreatment experiences and anxiety symptoms. The manifestation of CU symptoms differed by variant group and by gender. Additionally, PTSS was highest in secondary CU variant groups. The findings support the conceptualization of the secondary CU variant group as a trauma-based reaction and suggest potential differences in symptom profiles by gender.

