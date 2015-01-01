|
Citation
|
Yuan C, Li Y, Huang H, Wang S, Sun Z, Li Y. Anal. Meth. Accid. Res. 2022; 35: e100217.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The real-time conflict prediction model using traffic flow characteristics is much less studied than the crash-based model. This study aims at exploring the relationship between conflicts and traffic flow features with the consideration of heterogeneity and developing predictive models to identify conflict-prone conditions in a real-time manner. The high-resolution trajectory data from the HighD dataset is used as empirical data. A novel method with the virtual detector approach for traffic feature extraction and a two-step framework is proposed for the trajectory data analysis. The framework consists of an exploratory study by random parameter logit model with heterogeneity in means and variances and a comparative study on several machine learning methods, including eXtreme Gradient Boosting (Boosting), Random Forest (Bagging), Support Vector Machine (Single-classifier), and Multilayer-Perceptron (Deep neural network).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Heterogeneity; Machine learning; Random parameter; Real-time conflict risk