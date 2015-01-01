|
Citation
|
Beevi S. Medicon Medical Sciences 2022; 3(1): 1-2.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Road safety is both a health and development issue of concern. Road traffic injuries are one of the leading causes of deaths, disabili- ties and hospitalizations with severe socioeconomic costs across the world and India in particular. As per the ‘Road Accidents in India 2020’, there were 3,66,138 unfortunate road accidents during 2020, which claimed 1,31,714 lives and caused injuries to 3,48,279 per- sons [1]. As per the World Health Organization, at least one out of 10 persons killed on roads across the world is from India and India positions first in the number of road accident deaths worldwide. The youth are particularly vulnerable on the world’s roads, and road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5-29 years [2]. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has considered road safety an issue of paramount importance. It has been taking proactive steps to address it by a technique called 4Es, Education, Engineering (of both roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency care. Hence instruction and education to the adolescent and youth are of utmost importance to prevent road traffic accidents [1].
Language: en