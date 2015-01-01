Abstract

Head impacts and physical exertion are ubiquitous in American football, but the relationship between these factors is poorly understood across a competitive season or even within an individual session. Gameplay characteristics, including player position and session type, may contribute to these relationships but have not been prospectively examined. The current study aimed to determine if an association exists between head impact biomechanics and physical load metrics. We prospectively studied college football players during the 2017-2021 football seasons across representative playing positions (15 offensive and defensive linemen, 11 linebackers and tight ends, and 15 defensive backs, running backs, and receivers). Participants wore halters embedded with Catapult Vector GPS monitoring systems to quantify player load and participant helmets were equipped with the Head Impact Telemetry System to quantify head impact biomechanics and repetitive head impact exposure (RHIE). Generalized linear models and linear regression models were employed to analyze in-session and season-long outcomes, while addressing factors such as player position and session type on our data. Player load was associated with RHIE (p < 0.001). Season-long player load predicted season-long RHIE (R(2) = 0.31; p < 0.001). Position group affected in-session player load (p = 0.025). Both player load and RHIE were greater in games than in practices (p < 0.001), and position group did not affect RHIE (p = 0.343). Physical load burden was associated with RHIE within sessions and across an entire season. Session type affected both RHIE and player load, while position group only affected player load. Our data point to tracking physical load burden as a potential proxy for monitoring anticipated RHIE during the season.

Language: en