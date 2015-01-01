Abstract

Measuring shoe-floor friction is critical for assessing the safety of footwear products. Portable devices for measuring coefficient of friction (COF) are needed. This study introduces such a device and evaluates its ability to predict human slip events across shoe designs. A portable device (18 kg) was utilized to measure 66 unique shoe-floor-fluid coefficients of friction (COF). Consistent with the shoes, flooring, and fluid contaminants from the COF tests, participants (n = 66) were unexpectedly exposed to the fluid while walking. Slip predictions were made based on a separate training data set. Slip predictions were made prospectively and using logistic regression analyses. The slip predictions were valid (p < 0.001), 91% sensitive, and 64% specific. The logistic regression fit also revealed that the COF values predicted slip outcomes (p = 0.006). This device is expected to expand the capacity of researchers, product developers, forensic engineers, and safety professionals to prevent slips and enhance human safety.

Language: en