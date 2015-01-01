Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the stability of former National Football League (NFL) players' recall of professional football concussion.



METHODS: Two-hundred-and-nine former NFL players (ceasing football participation before/in 2001) completed surveys in 2001, 2010, and 2019 and reported the number of concussions sustained during their professional careers (0, 1 … 10, >10). Participants were categorized into four 'recall stability' groups, based upon concussion recall [e.g., 'Same' (same number recalled), 'Increased' (more recalled than in prior time point)]. In 2019, participants completed measures of functioning (e.g., PROMIS Cognitive Function, Anxiety, Depression). Fleiss Kappa and generalized linear mixed models (GLMM)-based ordinal measures Kappa assessed stability across time points. 'Recall stability group' functioning scores were compared.



RESULTS: Overall, 45.9% recalled more concussions over time; 14.8% reported the same number. Fleiss Kappa and GLMM-based ordinal measures Kappa suggested fair (0.22, 95% CI: 0.26, 0.38) and moderate stability (0.41, 95% CI: 0.35, 0.46), respectively. Higher cognitive functioning (P = 0.002), lower anxiety (P = 0.003), and lower depression (P = 0.007) were observed in the 'Same' vs 'Increased' groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite subtle time-based variations in reporting, professional football concussion history recall was relatively stable. Better cognitive and psychological functioning was associated with greater stability in concussion recall.



Keywords: American football

