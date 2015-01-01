Abstract

BACKGROUND: Indications for chest CT in evaluation of child abuse are unknown.



OBJECTIVE: Determine which groups of children can best benefit from chest CT. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: 10-year (1/2010 to 12/2019) retrospective study of children <3 years who had chest CT within 3 days of the initial skeletal survey.



METHODS: Demographic and clinical information were obtained from medical records. Two pediatric radiologists reviewed, independently and blinded to clinical information, anonymized rib X-rays (initial and follow up when available) and chest CT. Disagreements were resolved by a third pediatric radiologist. Agreement was evaluated using kappa statistics. Number and percentage of fractures were analyzed by negative binomial models and chi-square tests, respectively.



RESULTS: 50 children (21 females) with average age of 9.7 months, 27 of whom had follow-up radiography. Agreement on initial and follow-up X-rays was substantial (k = 0.72) and perfect (k = 1.00), respectively, and almost perfect (k = 0.82) for CT scans. Chest CT demonstrated more fractures than X-ray, both initially (112 vs. 42, p < 0.0001) and at follow-up (93 vs. 49, p < 0.0001). Significantly more additional fractures were found at CT (11/13, 84.6 %) in patients with positive than in those with negative initial surveys (7/37, 18.9 %, p < 0.001). Ten initial surveys had only indeterminate fractures; four of them had fractures and six had no fractures on CT. Chest CT missed one patient (1/27, 3.7 %) with acute nondisplaced anterior rib fractures.



CONCLUSION: Chest CT can be considered in children with negative skeletal survey and high clinical suspicion for child abuse, and when the diagnosis of rib fractures is indeterminate.

Language: en