Ola B. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2022; 27(3): 213-214.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/camh.12590

35971770

This editorial presents the contentious debate among authors from different disciplines on the problems of psychiatric diagnoses with conduct disorder, and opposition-defiant disorder as case illustrations. Furthermore, it provides an overview of opinions of experts on mental health interventions for adolescent refugees.


Adolescent; Child; Humans; *Conduct Disorder/diagnosis/psychology/therapy; *Relief Work; Attention Deficit and Disruptive Behavior Disorders

