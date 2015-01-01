SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ngu AH, Metsis V, Coyne S, Srinivas P, Salad T, Mahmud U, Chee KH. Int. J. Neural. Syst. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, World Scientific Publishing)

10.1142/S0129065722500484

35972790

The majority of current smart health applications are deployed on a smartphone paired with a smartwatch. The phone is used as the computation platform or the gateway for connecting to the cloud while the watch is used mainly as the data sensing device. In the case of fall detection applications for older adults, this kind of setup is not very practical since it requires users to always keep their phones in proximity while doing the daily chores. When a person falls, in a moment of panic, it might be difficult to locate the phone in order to interact with the Fall Detection App for the purpose of indicating whether they are fine or need help. This paper demonstrates the feasibility of running a real-time personalized deep-learning-based fall detection system on a smartwatch device using a collaborative edge-cloud framework. In particular, we present the software architecture we used for the collaborative framework, demonstrate how we automate the fall detection pipeline, design an appropriate UI on the small screen of the watch, and implement strategies for the continuous data collection and automation of the personalization process with the limited computational and storage resources of a smartwatch. We also present the usability of such a system with nine real-world older adult participants.


deep learning; edge computing; Fall detection; model personalization; smart health

