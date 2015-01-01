CONTACT US: Contact info
Cao S, Weiser TG, Spitzer SA. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2022; 235(3): 566.
(Copyright © 2022, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
35972180
We read with interest the recent article "State Gun Law Grades and Impact on Mass Shooting Event Incidence: An 8-Year Analysis" and have several concerns with the methodology as well as the authors' conclusions...
Language: en
Humans; United States; *Firearms; *Wounds, Gunshot/prevention & control