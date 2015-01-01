SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hawn SE, Hawrilenko M, McDowell Y, Campbell S, Garcia NM, Simpson TL. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jclp.23429

PMID

35973077

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is associated with high comorbidity rates across the full range of psychiatric disorders. However, little is known about how psychiatric comorbidity manifests among people with PTSD, particularly with regard to concurrent diagnoses.

METHOD: Latent class analysis (LCA) was used to characterize discrete classes of PTSD comorbidity using past year DSM-5 diagnostic standards among a large nationally representative epidemiologic sample of U.S. adults. Follow-up analyses compared participant characteristics across latent classes.

RESULTS: The LCA was best characterized by five classes: low comorbidity, distress-fear, distress-externalizing, mania-fear-externalizing, and mania-externalizing. Excluding the low comorbidity class, proportions of borderline and schizotypal personality disorder were high across classes.

CONCLUSION: Participant characteristics across classes of past year PTSD comorbidity are explored through the lens of case conceptualization and treatment planning utility.


Language: en

Keywords

PTSD; latent class analysis; class characterization; comorbidity; treatment utilization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print