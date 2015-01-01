|
Citation
|
Hawn SE, Hawrilenko M, McDowell Y, Campbell S, Garcia NM, Simpson TL. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35973077
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is associated with high comorbidity rates across the full range of psychiatric disorders. However, little is known about how psychiatric comorbidity manifests among people with PTSD, particularly with regard to concurrent diagnoses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; latent class analysis; class characterization; comorbidity; treatment utilization