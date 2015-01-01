Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is associated with high comorbidity rates across the full range of psychiatric disorders. However, little is known about how psychiatric comorbidity manifests among people with PTSD, particularly with regard to concurrent diagnoses.



METHOD: Latent class analysis (LCA) was used to characterize discrete classes of PTSD comorbidity using past year DSM-5 diagnostic standards among a large nationally representative epidemiologic sample of U.S. adults. Follow-up analyses compared participant characteristics across latent classes.



RESULTS: The LCA was best characterized by five classes: low comorbidity, distress-fear, distress-externalizing, mania-fear-externalizing, and mania-externalizing. Excluding the low comorbidity class, proportions of borderline and schizotypal personality disorder were high across classes.



CONCLUSION: Participant characteristics across classes of past year PTSD comorbidity are explored through the lens of case conceptualization and treatment planning utility.

