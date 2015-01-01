Abstract

The study aims to investigate the characteristics of traumatic spinal cord injury (TSCI) caused by motor vehicle collisions (MVCs). The study included 649 cases who experienced MVC-induced TSCI. The mean age was 37.3 years old, ranging from 1 to 82 years old. The male-to-female ratio was 2.7:1. We extracted data of gender, age, occupation, neurological level of injury, fracture level, complications, vehicle type, accident type and other features. The results showed that the most common vehicles involved in accidents were passenger cars (65.1%). Collision was the leading cause of MVCs (35.8%). The lesion level was cervical in 51.6% and thoracic in 42.2%. The most common fracture levels in drivers and passengers were C3-C7, while those in pedestrians were T11-L2. The frequency of tetraplegia (51.6%) was slightly higher than paraplegia (48.4%), and cases with tetraplegia with incomplete injury accounted for 61.2%. MVC-induced TSCI has unique clinical features. Collision was the most common cause. People sitting in cars were more likely to suffer from cervical fractures, while thoracolumbar fractures were more common in pedestrians. Tetraplegic cases were mainly incomplete injuries, while paraplegic cases were mainly complete injuries.

