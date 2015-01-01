|
Citation
|
Gabl M, Kaiser P, Benedikt S, Schmidle G, Haselbacher M, Arora R. Sportverletz Sportschaden 2022; 36(3): 145-154.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Georg Thieme Verlag)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35973437
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The aim of this study is to evaluate the injury risk profile of the two different styles of rock climbing, alpine climbing with minor route protection (AC) and alpine sport climbing on well-protected routes (SC), in order to develop preventive strategies for risk management. PATIENTS AND METHODS : 18 SC and 12 AC rock climbing accidents were evaluated retrospectively with a focus on climbers' demographics (age, experience, training intensity, performance level), accident demographics (unforeseen events preceding the injury, ascending or descending, fall height), injury patterns (injury severity, pathologies, pathomechanism) and environmental conditions (rock characteristics, route frequency, route grade, weather). RESULTS : Injuries were mainly sustained by male lead climbers during ascent (80%). The lower extremity was injured in 46%, the upper extremity in 40%, the pelvis in 6% and the head, chest and spine in 3%. Climbers were significantly older (43 vs. 31 years; p=0.03) and more experienced (21.5 vs. 5.7 climbing years) in AC. Falling height was significantly greater in AC (14.8 vs. 4.7m). Unforeseen events preceding the injury differed significantly between both groups. Slipping off and letting go preceded the fall in 78% in SC, while rock dislodging occurred only in AC. There was a tendency that climbers in SC climbed near or above their performance level, while climbers in AC climbed below their level. SC climbers tended to show more ankle fractures while AC climbers tended to present more cases with multiple injuries.
Language: en