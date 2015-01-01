|
Hayes BE, van Baak C. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing
35971564
Abstract
Polygyny and early marriage - both prevalent in Mali - are risk factors for intimate partner violence (IPV). Relying on data from the 2018 Malian Demographic and Health Surveys, the study examines the effects of polygyny and age at marriage, while controlling for known risk factors of IPV, on the likelihood of experiencing IPV.
Language: en
intimate partner violence; age at marriage; Mali; polygyny