Hayes BE, van Baak C. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012221108418

35971564

Polygyny and early marriage - both prevalent in Mali - are risk factors for intimate partner violence (IPV). Relying on data from the 2018 Malian Demographic and Health Surveys, the study examines the effects of polygyny and age at marriage, while controlling for known risk factors of IPV, on the likelihood of experiencing IPV.

FINDINGS reveal that polygyny is associated with IPV. However, polygyny has a moderating influence on the association between age at marriage and the experience of physical abuse and controlling behavior. The complex nature of women's experiences and the need for culturally specific programming are reviewed.


intimate partner violence; age at marriage; Mali; polygyny

