|
Citation
|
Hairr M, Tumin D, Greene E, Ledoux M, Longshore S. Am. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35977917
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Pediatric trauma outcomes can vary across facilities, yet evidence on the relationship between facility bed size and pediatric trauma outcomes has been mixed. We aimed to identify how facility bed size might modify the impact of patient-level risk factors on mortality in pediatric trauma. We hypothesized that patient-level risk factors would have a stronger association with mortality at smaller trauma centers, and a weaker association with mortality at larger centers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mortality; pediatrics; pediatric trauma; facility bed size; hospital size; mortality rates after trauma