|
Citation
|
Murkar A, Kendzerska T, Shlik J, Quilty L, Saad M, Robillard R. BMC Psychiatry 2022; 22(1): e554.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35978287
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Some evidence suggests substance use affects clinical outcomes in people with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, more work is required to examine links between mental health and cannabis use in PTSD during exposure to external stressors such as the COVID-19 pandemic. This study assessed mental health factors in individuals with self-reported PTSD to: (a) determine whether stress, anxiety, and depression symptoms were associated with changes in cannabis consumption across the pandemic, and (b) to contrast the degree to which clinically significant perceived symptom worsening was associated with changes in cannabis intake.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; Depression; Stress; Anxiety; Cannabis; COVID-19