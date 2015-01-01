SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ferner RE, Aronson JK. Br. J. Clin. Pharmacol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/bcp.15497

PMID

35976677

Abstract

The initial purposes of regulation of medicines in England, and latterly in the United Kingdom, were principally to raise government revenue, to discourage murder by poisoning, and to regulate the activities of pharmacists. It was only much later that regulators sought to ensure that medicines were of good quality, reasonably safe, and at least somewhat effective, and to curtail misuse of drugs. Here we survey the history of the regulation of medicines and poisons in England from the perspective of clinicians with an interest in therapeutics.


Language: en

Keywords

United Kingdom; Drug Industry; England; Illicit Drugs; Legislation, Drug; Prescription Drugs

