Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Guided by the life course perspective and traumagenic dynamics theory, the current study examines: 1) the long-term effects of childhood sexual abuse (CSA) and other adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on older adults' sexual and marital outcomes, 2) the mediating role of intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization in the association between childhood adversities and sexual and marital satisfaction, and 3) whether gender moderates the mediational association. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: We examined 5,391 adults in their early 70s who participated in the 2010-2011 Wisconsin Longitudinal Study. A series of structural equation models were performed to examine the direct and indirect effect of CSA and other ACEs on sexual and marital outcomes in later life.



RESULTS: CSA was directly associated with lower levels of sexual and marital satisfaction in late adulthood. Other ACEs were associated with currently not being married and greater numbers of marriages. Furthermore, other ACEs were significantly associated with low levels of marital satisfaction through IPV victimization. The moderated mediational analysis showed that the negative indirect effect of other ACEs on marital satisfaction via IPV victimization was stronger for women than men.



DISCUSSION AND IMPLICATIONS: Using a population-based sample, this is one of the first studies demonstrating that distal life events such as CSA and ACEs can undermine older adults' sexual and marital health, and revictimization in adulthood may serve as a mechanism for the association. Timely intervention is needed to prevent persistent negative effects of childhood violence.

