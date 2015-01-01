|
Citation
|
Kong J, Easton SD, Zhang Y. Gerontologist 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35976151
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Guided by the life course perspective and traumagenic dynamics theory, the current study examines: 1) the long-term effects of childhood sexual abuse (CSA) and other adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on older adults' sexual and marital outcomes, 2) the mediating role of intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization in the association between childhood adversities and sexual and marital satisfaction, and 3) whether gender moderates the mediational association. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: We examined 5,391 adults in their early 70s who participated in the 2010-2011 Wisconsin Longitudinal Study. A series of structural equation models were performed to examine the direct and indirect effect of CSA and other ACEs on sexual and marital outcomes in later life.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intimate partner violence; Adverse childhood experiences; Childhood sexual abuse; Moderated mediation; Old age sexuality