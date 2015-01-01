Abstract

In India, over 25,000 pedestrian fatalities occur due to road crashes every year. While several studies have identified possible causative factors that contribute to these fatalities, little is known about how pedestrians perceive their surrounding environment. This study attempts to bridge this gap by analysing the pedestrian perception of the built environment and traffic-related aspects considering urban roads (arterial and sub-arterial). Fourteen parameters were selected to assess pedestrian perception, and four factors were derived through factor analysis. The obtained factor scores were then subjected to two-step cluster analysis to determine whether pedestrian perception is different for people from different socio-economic demographics with varying travel behaviour. Based on the results obtained from the descriptive analysis, the respondents were most satisfied with the 'quality of streetlights at sidewalks' and 'visibility/sight distances', while they were most dissatisfied with 'pedestrian volume at sidewalks' and 'lighting facilities at crossings'. From the cluster analysis, it can be summarized that female pedestrians walk less frequently than males and perceive a higher probability of collision or near-collision incidents against male pedestrians. The study findings can aid the policymakers in the assessment of the pedestrian perception of the existing road infrastructure and suggest improvements to ensure pedestrian safety.

Language: en