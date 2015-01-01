SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Özsoy F, Taşcı G, Kulu M, Okan F, Yılmaz S, Korkmaz S, Atmaca M. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/ppc.13148

35975396

PURPOSE: The aim was to investigate the possible associations of suicide attempt with childhood trauma, social support, psychological support seeking, stigmatizations. The study was case-control study and included 100 participants (50 suicide, 50 controls).

CONCLUSION: BDI, BAI scores were higher in the patient (p < 0.001). While scores of all-subscales of Childhood-Trauma-Questionnaire were higher (p < 0.05) in the patients, scores of Perceived-Social-Support were lower (p < 0.001). Repeating suicide attempts has higher Stigma-Scale-for-Receiving-Psychological-Help scores than the patients who attempted to the first time (p = 0.045).

PRACTICE IMPLICATION: Suicide is relationship with more childhood traumas, less social support. Repeating suicide attempts, individuals felt public stigma for receiving psychological help.


Language: en

trauma; suicide; social support; stigma

