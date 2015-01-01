Abstract

BACKGROUND: Skiing is a very popular sport worldwide, with increasing trends over the past decades. This study aimed to evaluate the importance of traumatic brain injury (TBI), especially in the elderly, after a ski accident, and to describe its short-term repercussions.



METHODOLOGY: Patients were analyzed who were admitted to our neurotrauma center from 2012-2018 after a head trauma while skiing. Three different age groups were differentiated and analyzed for the severity of TBI depending on the initial Glasgow Coma Scale as the primary outcome and as secondary outcomes need and type of surgery, Glasgow Outcome Score, preexisting use of anticoagulant or antiplatelet drugs, time to presentation, and pattern of brain injury. TBI severity was adjusted to the time to initial medical consultation.



RESULTS: No significant difference in TBI severity was found when comparing the middle (>29-54) and older (≥54) age groups to the reference group <30 years (OR:0.45, p = 0.127; OR:0.46, p = 0.17). Acute subdural hemorrhage was present in 21.2% of the ≥55 group and 14.5% of the 30-54 age group, compared to 12.8% of the youngest group (p = <0.001). Overall, 39.4% of the patients in the ≥55 group and 8.1% of the 30-54 age group presented with chronic subdural hemorrhage, whereas none of the youngest patients did (p = <0.001).



CONCLUSION: No differences were observed in terms of TBI severity between age groups after acute trauma. Nonetheless, a different pattern of head injury after TBI in older patients was demonstrated. Accordingly, the management differs for these TBIs compared to those of younger patients.

Language: en