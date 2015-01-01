|
Citation
Declercq I, Van Den Eede F, Roelant E, Verbraecken J. Trials 2022; 23(1): e662.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35978435
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Shift work is commonly associated with health problems resulting from circadian misalignment and sleep restriction. About one in three shift workers is affected by insomnia and up to 90% report regular fatigue and/or sleepiness at the workplace. Epidemiological data shows that shift workers are at increased risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, breast cancer, mental-health problems, and shift-work disorder, which conditions typically lead to reduced work performance, processing errors, accidents at work, absenteeism, and reduced quality of life. Given these widespread and debilitating consequences, there is an urgent need for treatments that help improve the sleep, health, and functional performance of the shift-working population. The most common non-pharmacological recommendations are improved scheduling, bright-light exposure, napping, psychoeducation promoting sleep hygiene, and cognitive-behavioral techniques. The objectives of the present study are to investigate the effects of a multimodal shift-work intervention on perceived fatigue, sleepiness, physical and mental health, sleep parameters, and absenteeism.
Language: en
Keywords
Education; Fatigue; Health; Intervention; Sleep; Insomnia; Chronotype; Scheduling; Shift work; Shift work disorder