SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shoib S, Khan S, Baiou A, Chandradasa M, Swed S, Turan S, Yusha’u Armiya’u A. Middle East Curr. Psychiatr. 2022; 29(1): e62.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SpringerOpen)

DOI

10.1186/s43045-022-00225-w

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Exposure to violence is associated with psychological distress, mental disorders such as depression, and suicidal behaviour. Most of the studies are conducted in the West, with limited publications from Asia. Thus, we conducted a scoping review of studies investigating the association between experiences of violence and later suicidal ideation/attempts from Asia in the twenty-first century.
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print