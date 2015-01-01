Abstract

PURPOSE This research aims to examine the influence of workers' identification with their supervisors on safety behaviour in construction projects.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Employing the job demands-resources theory, this research tested the relationships among relational identification as a personal resource, respectful engagement as a job resource, employee safety voice as a positive work behaviour and safety behaviour as the outcome. Partial least squares structural equation modelling (PLS-SEM) was used to analyse 120 quantitative data collected using a questionnaire survey.



FINDINGS Relational identification, which reflects workers' identification with their supervisors, is a significant predictor of safety behaviour. Furthermore, respectful engagement and employee safety voice sequentially mediate the relationship between relational identification and safety behaviour. Research limitations/implications The internalisation of safety norms, values and practices in construction projects is contingent on the identification of workers with their supervisors.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Safety behaviour of workers is a significant predictor of safety performance in construction projects. Research on numerous antecedents of safety behaviour points out that leadership is a significant predictor of construction workers' safe behaviour. Contributing to research on construction safety leadership, this research found that leader-subordinate relationship is key to make construction workers more psychologically ready to internalise the importance of safety behaviours at work.

Language: en