Journal Article

Citation

Ashraf H, Ali A, Sunindijo RY, Maqsoom A, Memon SA, Hassan MU. Eng. Const. Arch. Man. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)

DOI

10.1108/ECAM-02-2022-0122

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE This research aims to examine the influence of workers' identification with their supervisors on safety behaviour in construction projects.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Employing the job demands-resources theory, this research tested the relationships among relational identification as a personal resource, respectful engagement as a job resource, employee safety voice as a positive work behaviour and safety behaviour as the outcome. Partial least squares structural equation modelling (PLS-SEM) was used to analyse 120 quantitative data collected using a questionnaire survey.

FINDINGS Relational identification, which reflects workers' identification with their supervisors, is a significant predictor of safety behaviour. Furthermore, respectful engagement and employee safety voice sequentially mediate the relationship between relational identification and safety behaviour. Research limitations/implications The internalisation of safety norms, values and practices in construction projects is contingent on the identification of workers with their supervisors.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE Safety behaviour of workers is a significant predictor of safety performance in construction projects. Research on numerous antecedents of safety behaviour points out that leadership is a significant predictor of construction workers' safe behaviour. Contributing to research on construction safety leadership, this research found that leader-subordinate relationship is key to make construction workers more psychologically ready to internalise the importance of safety behaviours at work.


Language: en

Keywords

Construction industry; Employee safety voice; Relational identification; Respectful engagement; Safety behaviour; Safety leadership

