Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is closely linked to substance abuse and it is one of the main component of premature death.



AIM: To assess the factors that affect the possibility of suicidal behaviour among persons who abuse substance.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The present study was a retrospective study which was conducted on 101 substance abuse patients who attempted suicide, and 101 substance abusers who have not attempted suicide. Data were collected regarding sociodemographic variables, legal problems (drunken driving/ stealing/perpetrator in domestic violence or physical abuse or sexual abuse or homicide), hereditary and addiction data. The patient was diagnosed with substance dependence syndrome, Anxiety disorders, Depression disorder and Substance-induced psychosis based on The International Classification of Diseases (ICD) 10 criteria. The socio-economic status was assessed using Modified Kuppuswamy Scale.



RESULTS: The mean age of the participants who had attempted suicide was 39 years, and those in the other was 43 years. In both the groups all subjects were males. The common abused substance was alcohol. There was a positive association between various demographic variables and attempted suicide, such as socio-economic status, education and place of residence. Early age of onset of substance abuse, abusing more than two substances, co-morbidity of psychiatry illness such as anxiety disorder, depression, and family history of psychiatry illness were the risk factors. In the 'attempted suicide' group, 74.2% of the participants abused drugs since more than 10 years, while it was 59.4% in the other group. There was also a positive association between the duration of abuse and attempted suicide.



CONCLUSION: An early age of onset of drug initiation, abusing more than two substances, family history of psychiatry disorders, and co-morbid psychiatric illness increase the risk of suicide. Suicides are preventable, the need to early identification of the risk factors, assess manage and follow-up is the utmost importance of mental health professionals.

