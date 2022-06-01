Abstract

From: 30th meeting of SFTA- 59th meeting of TIAFT - September 2022



Aim

Describe a case of accidental ingestion of cannabis in a 10-month-old infant.



METHOD

A 10-month-old girl was admitted to pediatrics drowsy, hypotonic, with a polypneum and tachycardia with notion of ingestion of cannabis. Urinary screening of narcotics by immunoanalysis (Viva-E®, Siemens®) was performed.

Results

Urinary screening showed the presence of cannabis. Clinical signs were consistent with the literature. The patient was hyperhydrated. Stopped eating and used a nasogastric tube. Her condition improved and she was discharged after 3 days of hospitalization.

Conclusion

A significant number of cannabis intoxication is reported among young people worldwide. These intoxications are observed in countries where cannabis is legalized and in countries, such as Algeria, which does not tolerate its use in any form.

Language: en