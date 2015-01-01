Abstract

This study explores women and their children’s lived experience of domestic violence (DV). A qualitative phenomenological research approach was used. Data were collected by semi-structured interviews. Five women and five adult children participated in this study. COREQ reporting guidelines were utilized. Three main themes and six subthemes emerged from the interviews with the women; the main themes were “living with suffering”, “insecurity in daily life”, and “conformity in coping behaviors”. Two main themes and four subthemes were identified from the interviews with the children; the main themes were “barriers to learning and interactions with peers” and “a sense of threat to life”. The findings show that the women and their children had to cope with not only the DV itself but also the negative consequences of the violence. Several recommendations are made for the police and first-line healthcare and social work systems and to prevent DV by integrating the care provided to the family. The findings provide prevention and integration care for mothers and their children experiencing DV systematically.

