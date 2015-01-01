Abstract

Every year around 800,000 people commit suicide, this represents one death every 40 s. In the search for possible biological biomarkers associated with suicide and/or psychiatric disorders, serum cholesterol levels have been extensively explored. Several studies indicate that cholesterol and associated proteins, especially apolipoproteins (Apos), may play an important role in the diagnosis, prognosis, and susceptibility of suicidal behavior. Here, we describe the current knowledge and findings in the relationship between apolipoproteins and suicide.



HIGHLIGHTS: This is the first systematic review of Apos in relation to suicidal behavior. Dysregulations of Apos expression has been observed in patients with suicidal behavior. Apos seem to be associated with cognitive dysfunction in suicide attempters.ApoE is a potential biomarker regarding suicidal behavior.

Language: en