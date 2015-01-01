|
Serna-Rodríguez MF, Zambrano-Lucio M, Trejo-Luevanos JL, Marino-Martínez IA, Rivas-Estilla AM, Ontiveros-Sánchez de la Barquera JA, Pérez-Maya AA. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35980143
Every year around 800,000 people commit suicide, this represents one death every 40 s. In the search for possible biological biomarkers associated with suicide and/or psychiatric disorders, serum cholesterol levels have been extensively explored. Several studies indicate that cholesterol and associated proteins, especially apolipoproteins (Apos), may play an important role in the diagnosis, prognosis, and susceptibility of suicidal behavior. Here, we describe the current knowledge and findings in the relationship between apolipoproteins and suicide.
suicide; biomarker; risk factor; Apolipoprotein; psychiatry