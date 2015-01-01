SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Camara C, Watson C. Br. J. Nurs. 2022; 31(15): 776-779.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Mark Allen Publishing)

DOI

10.12968/bjon.2022.31.15.776

PMID

35980920

Abstract

Although hypothermia and cold injuries are rare in children and young people in the UK, the risk is persistent and requires urgent medical management when it does occur. This article outlines some considerations for professionals who may be caring for hypothermic patients or those at risk of becoming hypothermic.


Language: en

Keywords

Children; Hypothermia; Emergency department; Cold injury; Emergency care; Rewarming; Young people

