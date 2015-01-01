|
Clemens KK, Ouédraogo AM, Le B, Voogt J, MacDonald M, Stranberg R, Yan JW, Krayenhoff ES, Gilliland J, Forchuk C, Van Uum R, Shariff SZ. Can. J. Public Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Public Health Association)
35982292
INTERVENTION: Ontario's Harmonized Heat Warning and Information System (HWIS) brings harmonized, regional heat warnings and standard heat-health messaging to provincial public health units prior to periods of extreme heat. RESEARCH QUESTION: Was implementation of the harmonized HWIS in May 2016 associated with a reduction in emergency department (ED) visits for heat-related illness in urban locations across Ontario, Canada? METHODS: We conducted a population-based interrupted time series analysis from April 30 to September 30, 2012-2018, using administrative health and outdoor temperature data. We used autoregressive integrated moving average models to examine whether ED rates changed following implementation of the harmonized HWIS, adjusted for maximum daily temperature. We also examined whether effects differed in heat-vulnerable groups (≥65 years or <18 years, those with comorbidities, those with a recent history of homelessness), and by heat warning region.
Public health; Environment; Temperature; Extreme heat; Population health