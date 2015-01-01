|
Doyle RL, Fite PJ. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35980493
As the rate of death by suicide in youth ages 6 to 12 rises, it is imperative to better understand informant discrepancies when screening for suicidality. Accordingly, this study investigated associations among youth-, caregiver-, and clinician-reports of youth's suicidality and their associations with youth- and caregiver-reports of youth's depressive symptoms. Participants were 161 6- to 12-year-old youth presenting for outpatient psychological services at a Midwest training clinic between 2014 and 2019. More than 1 in 4 youth had at least one informant report some suicidal concerns.
Youth; Assessment; Depressive Symptoms; Informant Discrepancies; Suicide Screening