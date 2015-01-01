SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Simonsson O, Goldberg SB, Chambers R, Osika W, Long DM, Hendricks PS. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 239: e109586.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2022.109586

35981469

OBJECTIVES: Previous studies have reported links between classic psychedelic use and seizures, but little remains known about prevalence and potential risk factors of classic psychedelic-related seizures.

METHODS: Using a sample representative of the US adult population with regard to sex, age, and ethnicity (N = 2822), this study examined the prevalence and potential risk factors of classic psychedelic-related seizures, in a subsample of respondents who reported lifetime classic psychedelic use (n = 613).

RESULTS: Among those who reported lifetime classic psychedelic use, 1.5 % reported classic psychedelic-related seizures, a statistic that comports with the prevalence of epilepsy in the US population. Among those who reported seizures while using a classic psychedelic, almost half reported co-use of antidepressants, mood stabilizers, or opioid replacement therapies at the time of the seizures. Notably, classic psychedelic-related seizures were more commonly reported in certain respondents, especially those with a personal or family history of epilepsy.

CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest that classic psychedelic use could increase the risk of seizures in certain populations, particularly those with a personal or family history of epilepsy.


Risk; Seizures; Psilocybin; Adverse; LSD; Psychedelics

