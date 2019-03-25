|
Citation
|
Humphries C, Roberts G, Taheem A, Abdel Kader H, Kidd R, Smith J. Emerg. Med. J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35981856
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This study aimed to establish whether the modified 12-hour Scottish and Newcastle Antiemetic Protocol (SNAP) for paracetamol poisoning is associated with improvement in hospital length of stay (LoS), as well as to validate the performance of the protocol for the prevention of anaphylactoid reactions and total infusion duration.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
safety; poisoning; toxicology