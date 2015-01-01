|
Citation
|
Ghousi R, Khanzadi M, Esfahani MM. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35980137
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE. Numerous labourers lose their lives or suffer from injuries and disabilities yearly due to the lack of safety enforcement in construction projects and accidents caused by excavation collapses. The identification and ranking of human errors have always been a central concern in civil engineering. Previous studies on excavation work and related risks have focused on retaining structure methods, while human errors may be a significant contributor to accidents and near misses. This study identified human errors in deep excavation projects using Hierarchical Task Analysis (HTA) and a Systematic Human Error Reduction and Prediction Approach (SHERPA).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Fuzzy logic; Bayesian networks; Excavation projects; HEART method; Human errors; Human reliability analysis